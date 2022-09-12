It’s The Season!

Pink and white .. coconut ice. That’s what came to mind when I saw these gorgeous orchard fruit trees. The orchard’s at the southern end of the town of Roxburgh although the close-up photo was taken at a different orchard a bit further south. We were on our way to the nice cafe in Roxburgh for a treat break. All very lovely! By the time we got back home it was dark-cloud weather and starting to rain lol; the timing for our little trip to Rox couldn’t have been better 🙂
Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Wow on that pink, Liz! It is such a joy to see spring unfold. We are on the doorstep of autumn here and it is a treat to share in your spring.
Is anything prettier than fruit blossom?
Probably not Susan, especially when massed in orchards .. and a very welcome sight after winter!
