Shower of Golden Flowers

Beautiful kōwhai tree, golden yellow blossom. Reigning over a sheep paddock.
This evening.. Moa Flat, West Otago, New Zealand.

3 thoughts on “Shower of Golden Flowers

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: