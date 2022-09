Wandering aimlessly along a path at Dunedin Botanic Garden I spotted a long line of blue colour through the trees and instantly became way more intentional in my direction, choosing paths that would take me to the lovely blue. 25 March 2022, autumn in New Zealand.

The initial glimpse of the line of blue.

Gotta get over there!

Blue, blue, glorious blue …

The addition of pink doesn’t hurt either 🙂

Mentioning pink reminds me .. whatever you do ..

don’t miss this wondrous post by Ellen Jennings:

Roseate Skimmer, Back Yard, 2

~ congrats Ellen on capturing this incredible photo! [round of applause]

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)