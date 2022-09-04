It’s Sunday as I write this and I thought I’d post these shots of ‘The Vicarage’ that we took in Milton on our way home in autumn, 25 March 2022. There’s a church next door, and a number of big trees are present on the two properties. Clutha District, New Zealand.
Nigel took the 2nd pic, the rest are mine.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
What a lovely sunny day! The trees look beautiful and make me wonder what else lies beyond those gates… 🙂
The house is set in park-like grounds with the land around the church being very similar. It’s lovely to see the mature trees!
Sounds very attractive, especially if there are more mature trees.
I also took photos of the church so I intend to put a few of those up on the blog too .. that’ll give more of an idea of the overall picture 🙂
