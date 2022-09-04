It’s Sunday as I write this and I thought I’d post these shots of ‘The Vicarage’ that we took in Milton on our way home in autumn, 25 March 2022. There’s a church next door, and a number of big trees are present on the two properties. Clutha District, New Zealand.

Nigel took the 2nd pic, the rest are mine.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)