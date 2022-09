The Church of St. John The Evangelist is next door to ‘The Vicarage’ that featured in my last post. The two properties are side-by-side in the township of Milton, Clutha District, New Zealand. These photos were taken 25 March 2022, autumn in NZ. A beautiful day and we were on our way home from visiting Dunedin.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Entrance to the church. ‘The Vicarage’ entry is down near the pedestrians.

The Church of St. John The Evangelist (Anglican).

Higher view.

Entry and trees.

I love the trees … here’s a few more pics.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)