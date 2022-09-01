White in Autumn, NZ Natives

These photos are all New Zealand native plants that we came across on a very beautiful autumn day, 25 March. Each photo is selected for having a plant feature that’s white. We started off in Dunedin Botanic Garden, drove to Ocean View/Brighton Beach and stopped at Milton on our way home. The first photo’s by Nigel and I cropped it hard to make the tiny fruit as big as possible. Other photos were taken by me.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Muehlenbeckia astonii (white fruit, black seed).

Milton, Clutha District. Tiny jewels.

Bronze cabbage tree, big bunches of white flowers.

Cordyline australis. Dunedin Botanic Garden.

White berries like pearls! Coprosma species, I assume.

Climbing up from Brighton Beach I found them right by the path.

Marlborough rock daisy leaves, new ones are covered in white fuzz.

Pachystegia insignis, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)