White in Autumn, NZ Natives

These photos are all New Zealand native plants that we came across on a very beautiful autumn day, 25 March. Each photo is selected for having a plant feature that’s white. We started off in Dunedin Botanic Garden, drove to Ocean View/Brighton Beach and stopped at Milton on our way home. The first photo’s by Nigel and I cropped it hard to make the tiny fruit as big as possible. Other photos were taken by me.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
