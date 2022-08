Red flowers by the pond.. us two out-and-about in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 March. We found these lovely bright red flowers by a path near the pond. Let me know if you have the name for them!

Photos 1,3,4 by Nigel and the 2nd by me. Pic-4 heavily edited by me 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)