Bright Colours, Autumn

Autumn pics from 25 March 2022. Photos 2-4 are native New Zealand plants.

The first two photos are from Dunedin Botanic Garden. The last two are ‘wild’ plants growing above the beach at Ocean View, Dunedin. A great day out!

Part of the South American garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Spectacular fruit of our native Gunnera prorepens.

Melicytus ramiflorus. Māhoe. Whitey wood. Violet berries.

Myoporum laetum. Ngaio. Pink berries.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)