Bright Colours, Autumn

Autumn pics from 25 March 2022. Photos 2-4 are native New Zealand plants.

The first two photos are from Dunedin Botanic Garden. The last two are ‘wild’ plants growing above the beach at Ocean View, Dunedin. A great day out!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Part of the South American garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden.
Spectacular fruit of our native Gunnera prorepens.
Melicytus ramiflorus. Māhoe. Whitey wood. Violet berries.
Myoporum laetum. Ngaio. Pink berries.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

    In our native plants I'd say we have a fair amount of red and purple and very little pink! (If I was to count in all the exotics that we see then that statement wouldn't apply as there's much more pink in exotic plants than in our native plants).

