Bright Colours, Autumn

Autumn pics from 25 March 2022. Photos 2-4 are native New Zealand plants.
The first two photos are from Dunedin Botanic Garden. The last two are ‘wild’ plants growing above the beach at Ocean View, Dunedin. A great day out!
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Your lavender berries look like a more subtle version of our deep purple beauty berries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beauty berries really are beauties! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I especially love the purple colors in the final photos–somehow purple seems to be a rarer color than pink and red.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In our native plants I’d say we have a fair amount of red and purple and very little pink! (If I was to count in all the exotics that we see then that statement wouldn’t apply as there’s much more pink in exotic plants than in our native plants).
LikeLike