Bless This Mess

Native New Zealand flora, autumn ~Brighton Beach, Dunedin. 25 March.

Nice light/shadow!

Love the golden berries – like a little secret treasure that's half-hidden, just waiting for you to find them… 🙂

Well said Ann!

Do you see the butterfly-shaped shadow?

I see! shadows are fun 😀
