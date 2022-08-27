Autumn in the South

A look back at an autumn visit to Hamilton Park in Gore, Southland which we visited on a mostly dull day, sunshine occasionally breaking through to brighten things up.. 30 April 2022. New Zealand.

And I hope my northern hemisphere visitors get to enjoy a beautiful, colourful autumn as you enter into the new season.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

4 thoughts on “Autumn in the South

Add yours

    1. I can imagine it’s hard to believe! and yet the change can happen quite suddenly, in my experience here in NZ I can find myself scrambling to adjust as the new season suddenly decides to take over! 😀

  2. A friend is coming from southern Delaware next month to see fall colors. We have had such a dry summer that I fear the colors will be less than spectacular, but we have loads of hardwood trees (and she also loves birch trees, which are plentiful here) so I am hoping there will be enough color to bring on oohs and aahs.

