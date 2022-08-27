Autumn in the South

A look back at an autumn visit to Hamilton Park in Gore, Southland which we visited on a mostly dull day, sunshine occasionally breaking through to brighten things up.. 30 April 2022. New Zealand.
And I hope my northern hemisphere visitors get to enjoy a beautiful, colourful autumn as you enter into the new season.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
It looks lovely. We are still having pretty hot weather here in Winnipeg, Canada, so it’s hard to believe fall is near.
I can imagine it’s hard to believe! and yet the change can happen quite suddenly, in my experience here in NZ I can find myself scrambling to adjust as the new season suddenly decides to take over! 😀
A friend is coming from southern Delaware next month to see fall colors. We have had such a dry summer that I fear the colors will be less than spectacular, but we have loads of hardwood trees (and she also loves birch trees, which are plentiful here) so I am hoping there will be enough color to bring on oohs and aahs.
A journey to colour, or color in USA … wonderful! That’s something to really look forward to 🙂
