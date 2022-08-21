Religious Observance

“Religious observances—I’ve often thought that’s a wonderful word, observance. What’s religious about it is that you’re observant, you’re keeping your ears, eyes and heart open for the presence of God.” –Frederick Buechner

The quote is from a 2002 article I read very recently in which the late Frederick Buechner was interviewed by Richard A. Kauffman in Ordained to write ~via Christian Century 11-24 September, 2002.

The photos below are of a colourful cultivar of native New Zealand flax; the leaves are green in the centre with pink or cream margins and naturally backlit so that they appear very bright. There’s a long narrow channel of water behind the flax, and in the background a green field where an alpaca lays on the grass. I took the photos in Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland on 11 May 2022.

Click on either photo to enlarge

This image’s cropped from another pic of the same flax … best viewed large!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)