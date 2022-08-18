Good For My Spirit

Rudbeckias (I think). Gorgeous autumn colour from Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 24 March 2022. Today’s a dull damp winter day so these pics of bright, cheerful flowers are good for my spirit!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Good For My Spirit

  2. These are interesting. I’d say Rudbeckias, too, although whether a cultivar or not I couldn’t say. The larger cones do look like one of our native species, which can grow to a height of six feet!

