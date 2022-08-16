Seven photos that I took on 25 March 2022 in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand with the selection based on the theme of What The Light Found. In New Zealand, March is the first month of autumn.

Cute puffy pouch fungus.. like mandarin peel left on the ground!

Water sprinkler in part of the Native Garden.

Calceolaria.. I assume integrifolia.. from Argentina/Chile.

The welcome mat 🙂

Another water sprinkler photo, interesting shapes and shadows.

Bumblebee within a mass of pretty blue flowers (Verbena sp. or Sage sp.?)

Native Acaena sp. (bidibidi) with foliage edged in glistening dewdrops.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)