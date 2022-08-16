Seven photos that I took on 25 March 2022 in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand with the selection based on the theme of What The Light Found. In New Zealand, March is the first month of autumn.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
Excellent shot ! Looking thanks for sharing.👌👌
My pleasure! Dunedin Botanic Garden is a treasure, we love going there.
