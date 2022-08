Moments in nature ~taking photos in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 25 March 2022 (autumn). The three pics of me were taken by Nigel. I stood on the seat (photo 1) to get the pic of kōwhai flowers and old pod (photo 2), it didn’t turn out great but I love our native kōwhai!

~cropped from my original shot in order to enlarge

Photographing native Acaena sp., the lit-up leaves edged in glistening dew

Native nīkau palm frond

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except photo 2; Exploring Colour (2022)

