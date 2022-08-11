Commissioner Conifers

The last of my photos from Commissioners Track at East Roxburgh, Central Otago. I was surprised by the variety of conifer species that we came across while walking the track, it was like an informal pinetum. I used to be totally disinterested in pine trees, put off by the vast numbers of plantation Pinus radiata grown in New Zealand but many pine trees, and conifers in general, are lovely!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)