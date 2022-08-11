Commissioner Conifers

The last of my photos from Commissioners Track at East Roxburgh, Central Otago. I was surprised by the variety of conifer species that we came across while walking the track, it was like an informal pinetum. I used to be totally disinterested in pine trees, put off by the vast numbers of plantation Pinus radiata grown in New Zealand but many pine trees, and conifers in general, are lovely!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

3 thoughts on “Commissioner Conifers

Add yours

    1. It is special! There were some native plantings as well although they were much newer than the conifers. It was all a surprise, and interesting. Not what we’d usually see.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: