Commissioner Conifers

The last of my photos from Commissioners Track at East Roxburgh, Central Otago. I was surprised by the variety of conifer species that we came across while walking the track, it was like an informal pinetum. I used to be totally disinterested in pine trees, put off by the vast numbers of plantation Pinus radiata grown in New Zealand but many pine trees, and conifers in general, are lovely!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Finding a place that has a good variety of species like that is special – it’s so easy for one or two to become dominant and for others to die out.
It is special! There were some native plantings as well although they were much newer than the conifers. It was all a surprise, and interesting. Not what we’d usually see.
Native plantings are good for wildlife – sounds great!
