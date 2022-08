Cones and stones, and other wild nature. We’re in winter here and yet we found a bird nest on the path with a small white egg still intact. Commissioners Track, East Roxburgh, Central Otago. 06 Aug 2022. New Zealand.

An upright, fastigiate or columnar pine.

Wonderful dense foliage.. lovely shaped tree.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

