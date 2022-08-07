Pretty Pine

We saw this pine tree with nice foliage and lovely cones alongside the Commissioners Track that we walked yesterday at Roxburgh East, Central Otago. There’s a few different conifer species that’ve been planted in the vicinity and it was interesting to see them; there were more conifer species at the top-end of the track as well. If you know the species for this please let me know! I’ve asked on twitter but no answers as yet. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Liked how I was able to include Nigel in this shot!

Crop of the cone detail follows..

