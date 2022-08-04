Rose hips and rock, at Roxburgh

These are more photos from the semi-wild public park at Lake Roxburgh village in Central Otago, New Zealand. They were taken on 03 March 2022 (early autumn in NZ). There are more photos of rose hips from this same park (and same day) in my previous post Bright Nature. Just as a matter of interest there are lots of wild roses, and a lot of wild thyme, in Central Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

keywords: rosehip, rosehips, rose hip, rose hips