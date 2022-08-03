Fig at Lambeth

Today the Bishops at the 2022 Lambeth Conference are visiting Lambeth Palace in London where the focus of their work will be on the Environment. We visited Lambeth Palace in 2010 and Nigel photographed a huge sprawling fig tree by the Great Hall.. and I’ve just found the fig tree was planted in 1556! There’s more information about the fig and its history at: The 465 Year Old Fig Tree Hidden In Lambeth

White Marseilles fig tree outside the Great Hall of Lambeth Palace.

~ photo by Nigel

