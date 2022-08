Bright rose hips are a lovely feature of Central Otago in autumn and winter. When we visited the semi-wild park at Lake Roxburgh village on 03 March 2022 there were lots of brightly coloured rose hips and it was fantastic to see them! Roses grow wild over much of Central Otago so these bright spots of colour are a common sight. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)