Berries Rock

In my last post Conical I showed two photos with berries visible in the shots and today I thought I’d show you photos in which, this time, the berries are the subject. They were adding welcome brightness to the scene, fruits of a large sprawling Cotoneaster that’d spread over a wide expanse of rock. Photos taken in a semi-wild public park in Lake Roxburgh village, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)