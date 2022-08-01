Berries Rock

In my last post Conical I showed two photos with berries visible in the shots and today I thought I’d show you photos in which, this time, the berries are the subject. They were adding welcome brightness to the scene, fruits of a large sprawling Cotoneaster that’d spread over a wide expanse of rock. Photos taken in a semi-wild public park in Lake Roxburgh village, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I love winterberries! They add a splash of color in winter (and are especially striking when it has snowed).
Lovely. I grow these.
Nice!
