Mostly cones and conifers, and some extras.. berries.. and handsome poplar trees. These beauties all caught my eye when we explored the semi ‘wild’ public park at Lake Roxburgh village – it was a joy to wander around! We discovered and explored the park on 03 March 2022, early autumn in Central Otago, New Zealand.

Sappy

Spiky.. yiky! Is that the armed defence?

Festive

Evergreen

Berries bring brightness

Stately poplars

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)