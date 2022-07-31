Conical

Mostly cones and conifers, and some extras.. berries.. and handsome poplar trees. These beauties all caught my eye when we explored the semi ‘wild’ public park at Lake Roxburgh village – it was a joy to wander around! We discovered and explored the park on 03 March 2022, early autumn in Central Otago, New Zealand.

Sappy
Spiky.. yiky! Is that the armed defence?
Festive
Evergreen
Berries bring brightness
Stately poplars

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “Conical

  1. It’s quite fascinating to look at cones, Liz. There are so many different shapes and shades of colour. And once they ripen, it’s fun to watch birds and other animals dine off them.

