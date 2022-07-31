Mostly cones and conifers, and some extras.. berries.. and handsome poplar trees. These beauties all caught my eye when we explored the semi ‘wild’ public park at Lake Roxburgh village – it was a joy to wander around! We discovered and explored the park on 03 March 2022, early autumn in Central Otago, New Zealand.
It’s quite fascinating to look at cones, Liz. There are so many different shapes and shades of colour. And once they ripen, it’s fun to watch birds and other animals dine off them.
