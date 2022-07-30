Take A Bough

They have a leisurely life.. these post people at Lake Roxburgh village, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Interesting use of a street tree, photos taken 03 Mar 2022 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Someone’s quite creative. Fun yard display.
Was very surprised to find something like this out on a street tree i.e. not on private property!
Good ideas!
And fun too! 😀
Love it!
😀 thanks!
