“Hollyhocks provide excellent architectural height, contrast and a certain amount of old world charm to cottage gardens and border backgrounds. Also effective when grown against walls or fences.”

~Missouri Botanical Garden [website]

Photos taken at Clyde in Central Otago, New Zealand .. 07 Dec 2021.

Hollyhock (Alcea rosea)

Photos 1 and 2: hollyhock flowering by a churchyard wall.

Photos 3 and 4: garden hollyhock — flower buds

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)