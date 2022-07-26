Blossom On Blue

Local blossom on a beautiful blue sky day, 09 Oct 2021. Very unlike today which was grey and the wind outside’s been a roaring, raging, rampaging, whistling, even screaming, Fury. It’s winter in NZ, and I can’t wait for spring! The yellow is our native kōwhai. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Street tree. Kōwhai (Sophora sp.)

Beautiful white blossom tree on a large private residential section.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)

