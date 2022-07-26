Blossom On Blue

Local blossom on a beautiful blue sky day, 09 Oct 2021. Very unlike today which was grey and the wind outside’s been a roaring, raging, rampaging, whistling, even screaming, Fury. It’s winter in NZ, and I can’t wait for spring! The yellow is our native kōwhai. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)
keyword: kowhai
Lovely contrast between the white and the yellow, Liz. And that blue sky is what we all want to see! Sorry you are feeling the fury of winter–those ongoing grey days are real downers. These two images are great reminders of what is coming your way. Soon!
Thanks Ellen! 🙂
