Every dog has his day

So they say.. and this one was having a ‘reindeer’ day. From my 2021 files, these photos were taken 24 December. The cute dog was running around with similarly ‘dressed’ canine companions near Millers Flat, and I took the rural landscape pics the same afternoon as we returned home via Moa Flat. New Zealand.

~ for more christmas-costume dogs see Dogs With Bells On published Christmas Day 2021

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Gulls fossicking in a bare field and sheep grazing a hillside.

Play of light and shadow on the landscape, under a moody sky.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)