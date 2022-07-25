Every dog has his day

So they say.. and this one was having a ‘reindeer’ day. From my 2021 files, these photos were taken 24 December. The cute dog was running around with similarly ‘dressed’ canine companions near Millers Flat, and I took the rural landscape pics the same afternoon as we returned home via Moa Flat. New Zealand.
~ for more christmas-costume dogs see Dogs With Bells On published Christmas Day 2021
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I’m always amazed when dogs allow their owners to dress them up and don’t fight to get off their adornments. Our dog would not have stood for that at all!
Beautiful light on the landscape – it makes the photographs come ‘alive’.
T’was a nice way to wrap up our day as we drove home 🙂
Excellent shot 👌 all are beautiful well shared 🙂
Cheers!
Another new word: fossicking. The last photo’s especially appealing to me because of the light, the colors, and the simplicity of the lines.
