White dogwood (transformed) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 6 thoughts on “White dogwood (transformed)” Add yours Looks like a screenprint – very pretty! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply It was neat how I was able to transform a bland/flat image into something interesting, and it was fun! It’s lovely to know you like it.. thanks! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Very nice transformation! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you xx LikeLike Reply Nice shot! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Δ
Looks like a screenprint – very pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was neat how I was able to transform a bland/flat image into something interesting, and it was fun! It’s lovely to know you like it.. thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very nice transformation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you xx
LikeLike
Nice shot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person