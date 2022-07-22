Peter Pan, Dunedin

Here’s another statue for children in a public garden setting, the Peter Pan statue in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. From the DBG website … “Dedicated to ‘the Children of Today, Tomorrow and the Future’, this statue was donated by Mr Harold Richmond of Green Island. Crafted by English sculpture[sic] Cecil Thomas and cast by John Galixia & Son, Bronze Founders of London, Peter was installed in1963.”

And, I took these photos 24 Dec 2019.. when I was using a very basic cellphone camera.

~click on any photo to enlarge

Owl

Sleepy young ‘un, bunny and snail. Looks like a tortoise in back.

Sleepy little cherub hidden away!

Signature is 1964 ~which makes a nonsense of the web info!

Peter Pan, with Tinker Bell whispering in his ear

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019/2022)