Peter Pan, Dunedin

Here’s another statue for children in a public garden setting, the Peter Pan statue in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. From the DBG website … “Dedicated to ‘the Children of Today, Tomorrow and the Future’, this statue was donated by Mr Harold Richmond of Green Island. Crafted by English sculpture[sic] Cecil Thomas and cast by John Galixia & Son, Bronze Founders of London, Peter was installed in1963.”
And, I took these photos 24 Dec 2019.. when I was using a very basic cellphone camera.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019/2022)
All the details of the statue are great but I’ve fallen in love with the owl… 🙂
This is such a fun sculpture with so many enchanting details, Liz. I’m glad you perused your photo archives and shared some of your older ones with us.
Oh good! Thanks Tanja.
Thanks for sharing the details of this cool statute, Liz. I love the story of Peter Pan and sometimes like to imagine myself as one of the Lost Boys. 🙂
That’s sweet! 🙂
