Wonderland ~03

The Pan statue visible in some of Nigel’s photos in my posts has up to now been at a distance but these final Wonderland photos show Pan close-up. The whole sculpture or statue is a wonderful work that you can walk all around and admire the various creatures and figures depicted – they lean toward Pan from wherever their position is. Perched at the top, a couple of children lean down to look, also watching in wonder. The “Wonderland” statue is by Thomas J. Clapperton R.B.S. from Scotland.

Re-sharing this info from yesterday’s post…

“.. Clapperton was famous for the much-loved Wonderland Statue in Oamaru’s Botanical Gardens (New Zealand)” ~from the Galashiels [Scotland] web page, the town where Clapperton was born.

~photos by Nigel

Pan playing

~bunny listening

Artist signature

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)