Wonderland ~01

When we arrived in Oamaru and wandered through the public gardens I spotted a moon gate off to the side and was drawn to it. “This part of the gardens known as Wonderland was officially opened by Sir Leonard Wright on October 31st 1959” ~inscription at the top of the gate. I was pretty taken with this as 31 Oct is my birthday (although 1959’s a bit before my birth year). New Zealand.

~photos by Nigel 13 July 2022

Wonderland, dedicated to the children of Oamaru..

I initially approached the garden from the other side of the moon gate.

Happy! partly because yay, it’s not raining 🙂

Very pretty view through the gate.

More of ‘Wonderland’ to be posted soonish.

And this isn’t the first time I’ve stumbled upon Wonderland.

I posted pics back in September 2019 in .. Secret Garden

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)