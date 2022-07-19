Wonderland ~01

When we arrived in Oamaru and wandered through the public gardens I spotted a moon gate off to the side and was drawn to it. “This part of the gardens known as Wonderland was officially opened by Sir Leonard Wright on October 31st 1959” ~inscription at the top of the gate. I was pretty taken with this as 31 Oct is my birthday (although 1959’s a bit before my birth year). New Zealand.

~photos by Nigel 13 July 2022

Wonderland, dedicated to the children of Oamaru..

I initially approached the garden from the other side of the moon gate.
Happy! partly because yay, it’s not raining 🙂
Very pretty view through the gate.
More of ‘Wonderland’ to be posted soonish.

And this isn’t the first time I’ve stumbled upon Wonderland.
I posted pics back in September 2019 in .. Secret Garden

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

9 thoughts on "Wonderland ~01

Add yours

