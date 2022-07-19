Wonderland ~01

When we arrived in Oamaru and wandered through the public gardens I spotted a moon gate off to the side and was drawn to it. “This part of the gardens known as Wonderland was officially opened by Sir Leonard Wright on October 31st 1959” ~inscription at the top of the gate. I was pretty taken with this as 31 Oct is my birthday (although 1959’s a bit before my birth year). New Zealand.
~photos by Nigel 13 July 2022
Wonderland, dedicated to the children of Oamaru..
And this isn’t the first time I’ve stumbled upon Wonderland.
I posted pics back in September 2019 in .. Secret Garden
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
Lovely stone and garden. And lovely smile too, Liz.
Cheers Steve!
I really like the path and view through and beyond the moon gate, Liz. One feels invited to amble along and explore.
Glad you like it Tanja! ~does feel very welcoming.
I love moon gates and the view through this one is very well designed!
Thanks Susan, the view through the gate is indeed lovely and cheered me up no end 🙂 I do hope you’re managing to stay cool.
It is a pretty place, although I laughed at my own reaction to the last photo. I so badly wanted there to be a third walkway heading off to the left, to balance things out.
Haha.. and certainly Linda, I can show you what lies unseen behind Nigel as he took that shot.. in another post 🙂
