Red Bridge and Berries

This bright red lacquer bridge is in the Oamaru public gardens which we popped into on 13 July. The striking red colour was just the ticket after all the awful weather we’d had in Dunedin the day before. And then the next day when we headed out of Oamaru to return to Dunedin, we saw a tree with red berries looking all showy by the highway. ~Waitaki District, New Zealand.

Text / 2nd photo by Liz, other two pics by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

3 thoughts on "Red Bridge and Berries

Add yours

