Oamaru, Views

Oamaru’s a town on the east coast of the South Island with a very distinct character, proudly on display in the commercial whitestone buildings of the old ‘Victorian Precinct’ CBD area, originating from the 1860s to 1880s and mainly comprised of large old grain and seed warehouses along with ludicrously grandiose bank buildings with imposing Greek columns. ‘Whitestone’ is locally quarried limestone. The Victorian Precinct is a wonderful place in which to wander.
We had three days away to celebrate Nigel’s July-12 birthday which happened to coincide with cold, windy and VERY wet weather, always on the cards as this is mid-winter in New Zealand. Oamaru was pretty good to us luckily … unlike Dunedin where it rained most the time we were there.
~ photos taken 13 July by Nigel. Click on any photo to enlarge
Oamaru Harbour and beach sit behind the Victorian Precinct, with the beach also extending along behind the modern town and seaward residential area. A railroad runs between town and beach, still regularly used by freight trains (which cut through town, crossing the main street).
About the harbour.. “Although it closed to shipping in 1974, and is a registered historic place, Oamaru Harbour remains a busy and vibrant part of Oamaru.
“The harbour provides basic infrastructure for the local fishing industry and recreational users, with Council maintaining the wharves, breakwater and retaining wall structures. We also administer the harbour moorings, wharf berths and the slipway. ~from the Waitaki Council ‘Property’ web info
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
