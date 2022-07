Two Camellias .. complementary companions. These pretty bright pink, and white-with-pink-blush, flowers look so nice together – a lovely selection to be planted side-by-side as they are at Dunedin Botanic Garden in New Zealand. Photos taken 07 May 2022. I don’t have a name for the bright pink plant but the white/pink one is Camellia ‘Apple Blossom’ (Coolidge). C. sasanqua. USA 1933. Theaceae.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)