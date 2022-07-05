Various Villains

On 16 June 2022 we visited the Winter House at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand ~ I’ve rounded up a few characters for you to meet. Three photos are from the Cacti Collection where I was fascinated by the little ‘family’ groups of cactus. I spent time with these and then in the next section, the Tropical House, I found a young and very spotty titan arum or Amorphophallus titanum .. the plant that occasionally produces an enormous, stinky ‘corpse flower’ .. “the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world.”

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The cacti reside at the western end of the winter garden glasshouse.

Like little families, nestled in a scoria bed.

Here’s an old grandpa!

Young spotty titan arum.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

