Brightness and Cheer

~ can be a bit hard to find sometimes (especially in winter, as we are now) but on 16 June I walked across a bridge at Dunedin Botanic Garden and found this bright, thorny plant covering a large area of bank on the other side. It was very colourful and I took a couple of pics, then the sun came out momentarily and I rushed to get another shot (the first pic displayed below). New Zealand.

Happy July 4th to American readers!!!

Large, and sprawls over a wide area.

Also found a Salvia with bright red fuzzy flower: Salvia ‘Red Dragon’:

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)