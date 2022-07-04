Brightness and Cheer

~ can be a bit hard to find sometimes (especially in winter, as we are now) but on 16 June I walked across a bridge at Dunedin Botanic Garden and found this bright, thorny plant covering a large area of bank on the other side. It was very colourful and I took a couple of pics, then the sun came out momentarily and I rushed to get another shot (the first pic displayed below). New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Happy July 4th to American readers!!!
Large, and sprawls over a wide area.
Also found a Salvia with bright red fuzzy flower: Salvia ‘Red Dragon’:
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Thanks, Liz, for the 4th of July wishes. I am hoping for a peaceful day as we celebrate our independence–there was been too much violence in recent days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you get to enjoy a beautiful, peaceful, restful, soul-refreshing day Mike!
LikeLike