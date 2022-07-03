Blue, Silver and Cinnamon

Three plants that grabbed my attention at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 07 May 2022. New Zealand. Love the colours and textures. The first two were in the Australia Collection and the third was nearby (but probably not Australian). The cushion bush is a plant I really love and I’ve grown a plant of it at a previous property.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I’m guessing this is a type of Olearia.

Below: Leucophyta brownii “Cushion Bush” (syn. Calocephalus brownii)

And this, I feel I should recognise it but as yet it remains a mystery..

love the cinnamon veins and the cinnamon fuzz on top of the leaf!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)