I’m referring to a Mexican bush sage named Salvia leucantha ‘Midnight’. There’s a wonderful bush in a flower bed at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. It flowers profusely and beautifully, very showy! I’ve photographed it many times so there’s pics scattered through various folders on my laptop!

For more info, Chicago Botanic Garden have done a nice summary.

Click on either photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)