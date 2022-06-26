Riot of Colour

colours (general), natural phenomena, nature (flowers), nature (plants), parks and gardens
autumn, botanic garden, bright, color, colour, colours (general), dunedin, flora, foliage, garden, green, leaves, natural phenomena, nature, nature (flowers), nature (plants), new zealand, park, parks and gardens, red, red berries, seasons, transformation, yellow
That’s one riot I’d be pleased to be a part of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I can count on you Steve! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is like a painting, Liz. So lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I like that thought.. thanks Tracy!
LikeLike
I do love a nice mixed bouquet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! so nice to see the exuberance of it all 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person