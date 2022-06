Fossicking among old photos I found this lily pic from 24 Dec 2019, taken with my old and basic cellphone in Dunedin Botanic Garden. I still love the flower! A search online reveals this flower has a variety of common names but in New Zealand it’s known as the Christmas lily. Lilium regale.

Other names according to Wikipedia are regal lily, royal lily and king’s lily 🙂

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

