Mercy Parish

Christmas Day 2019 we visited a beautiful Catholic church in South Dunedin, St Patrick’s Basilica. The entrance is very welcoming. And note the use of Māori language as well as multi-language words of welcome. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Some language information ~from Our Languages – Ō Tātou Reo

“There are two official languages in Aotearoa New Zealand – Māori and New Zealand Sign Language. These were established by the Māori Language Act 1987 and the New Zealand Sign Language Act 2006. English is the predominant language spoken. According to Census 2013, English, Te Reo Māori, Samoan and Hindi are the most widely spoken languages in New Zealand.”

The photos below were taken by Nigel.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

haere mai “1. (interjection) come here! welcome! – a greeting.”

You can also listen to the pronunciation, at the Māori Dictionary

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)