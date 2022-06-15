Mauve Flowers, Yellow Flowers

Mauve flowers and yellow flowers, from Dunedin Botanic Garden on 14 March 2022. In my 2nd pic Nigel is busily photographing in the background! Dunedin, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
One of autumn’s gifts is the lingering of many types of asters. I love how exuberant these two beautiful examples are.
Nice swathes of colour
Beautiful! I love the color of the Mauve flowers! Almost the same color as my car 😍
