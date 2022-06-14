~are benefits of an excellent Botanic Garden! Whenever we’re in Dunedin we stay near the Botanic Garden and spend as much time there as we can. These are four photos I shared on Twitter recently for a Botanic Gardens appreciation theme, showing they’re much valued by Nigel for information and inspiration in his work as a Landscape Architect. New Zealand.

The photos with Nigel in were taken 25 March 2022. The last photo was taken by Nigel 23 March, but I don’t know which year.

The cabbage tree that Nigel was photographing is a beauty with purple/bronze foliage, and on this particular day we were delighted to find it in full bloom! This is in the native collection and I assume the botanic name is Cordyline australis purpurea.

Upper gardens. Mature trees and (in season) a lovely big daffodil area.

Cercidiphyllum japonicum, Katsura. Nigel’s photo of one of his favourites. Lower gardens.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)