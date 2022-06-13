Crinkly-edged Leaves

Walking through the native area at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 04 April, I stopped and stared when I saw these Olearia leaves. They’re so lovely and crinkly, and remind me of crinkle-cut fries! I’m not sure which species of Olearia.. paniculata, albida, angulata ??? ~they all look much the same to me 😀

New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

