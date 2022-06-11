Ranfurly Wrap Up

These are the last photos from Ranfurly, taken during a wander around streets of the town while I was filling in time. They were taken 12/13 March which is early autumn here in New Zealand. Ranfurly is a town in Central Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Acorn

Wheely interesting fence

Crab apple trees line both sides of this street.

Lovely colour gradient, elm foliage

Hawthorn with red berries, just outside of the township

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

