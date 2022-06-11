Ranfurly Wrap Up

These are the last photos from Ranfurly, taken during a wander around streets of the town while I was filling in time. They were taken 12/13 March which is early autumn here in New Zealand. Ranfurly is a town in Central Otago.
Acorn
Wheely interesting fence
Crab apple trees line both sides of this street.
Lovely colour gradient, elm foliage
Hawthorn with red berries, just outside of the township
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Cool shots, Liz. I absolutely love the wheel fence–so creative and fun.
It always feels rather strange to see your autumn photos when we are in spring (actually early summer now). Looks like you’ve had some glorious weather with those wonderful blue skies. Love the cartwheel fence – great recycling!
