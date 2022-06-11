Ranfurly Wrap Up

These are the last photos from Ranfurly, taken during a wander around streets of the town while I was filling in time. They were taken 12/13 March which is early autumn here in New Zealand. Ranfurly is a town in Central Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Acorn

Wheely interesting fence

Crab apple trees line both sides of this street.

Lovely colour gradient, elm foliage

Hawthorn with red berries, just outside of the township

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
keywords: crabapple, crabapples, wheel, wheels, cartwheel, cart wheel, oak,

2 thoughts on “Ranfurly Wrap Up

Add yours

  2. It always feels rather strange to see your autumn photos when we are in spring (actually early summer now). Looks like you’ve had some glorious weather with those wonderful blue skies. Love the cartwheel fence – great recycling!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: