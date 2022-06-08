Ranfurly Station

Photos of the railway station in the town of Ranfurly in Central Otago, New Zealand taken 12 March 2022. In one of the photos you’ll see plenty of bike racks ~although no trains arrive anymore, many cyclists enjoy a refreshment stop here while doing the extremely popular Central Otago Rail Trail.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

