A Feeling for the Blues

Can’t remember coming across this plant before but it’s so lovely! We were walking a path in Dunedin Botanic Garden when I saw masses of little blue flowers up a side path and in the afternoon light it all looked so pretty. Seems perfect the way they’re planted here.. either side of the path so that the visitor may walk between them. ~07 May 2022 which is autumn in New Zealand.

Dichroa febrifuga (syn. Dichroa versicolor) ~Hydrangeaceae

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)