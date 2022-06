Found these big daisy flowers in the white-colour-bed at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 07 May. I love daisy flowers! I’d just seen a beautiful white magnolia flower photo by Ellen Jennings and then I opened a folder and saw my white daisies ~so that decided what I’d post this evening 🙂 Dunedin, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)