The Uvalde shooting ‘stirred something’ in him.

So he gave up his gun.

A touching article.. I read it earlier today, from the Washington Post:

“He looked like my grandson. I mean, they could have been twins. They have the same face,” Small said, his voice shaky with emotion. “It just stirred something in me.”

What does it take to stir people to a change of heart, to wanting to do something?

This same man prior to the Uvalde mass shooting …

“Richard Small bristled at any talk of tighter gun restrictions, viewing it as nothing more than politically driven finger-pointing that would do little to stop the violence while infringing on his rights as a gun owner.”

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this.. do you know people whose views on gun law reform have changed and how that came about? Perhaps you’ve seen a similar story online to the one I shared?

If not a story like that, then perhaps one where someone who didn’t care enough before to take part in marches, flash mobs or even contacting their Senator.. but now they’re doing something (?)

In short, what does it take to galvanise people into action?

Do you think this time in the USA, there’s a chance of gun law reform?

