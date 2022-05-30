We found Eweburn not far down the road from Ranfurly after we’d driven slightly further out of town from the Catholic Church. This part of Central Otago is well known for various combinations of animal-term + ‘burn’. At our motel the rooms were named for these places, we were in the ‘Kyeburn’ room! There’s no shortage of reminders in the names of places, streets, rivers, and the frequency of spotting Presbyterian churches, that there were lots of Scots down south here in settler days. Photos taken 12 March. New Zealand.

Flowers in the roadside verge near the bridge at Eweburn.

Eweburn.

View looking down from the bridge.

Guess this used to be at Eweburn; I found it in Ranfurly, by the railway station.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)