Lie of the Land

Backcountry views from a gravel side-road that runs through farmland between Middlemarch and Macraes, in a rural hinterland sitting right on the boundary between Dunedin City and Waitaki District, in Otago. New Zealand, 13 April, I’ve posted from this road before.. see !Cattle Stop

In the far distance is the Rock and Pillar Range, the town of Middlemarch sits at the foot of that range. Beautiful and rugged; rocky tor and tussock landscape. Typical of much of backcountry Otago.

We drove quite a way along this road, turning around soon after these l-ooo-ng stockyards!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)